Secretary of State: Mount Prospect improperly shared license-plate reader data in Texas abortion case

Mount Prospect police are accused of improperly accessing license-plate reader data to provide Texas officials information about a woman seeking abortion care and another 200-plus times for immigration-related searches. Courtesy of Village of Mount Prospect

Illinois Secretary of State Alexi Giannoulias said Mount Prospect shared license-plate reader data with a Texas sheriff’s office seeking a woman in an abortion-related matter.

In addition, Giannoulias’ office said Mount Prospect plate data was accessed in more than 260 immigration-related searches.

Secretary of State’s office spokesman Max Walczyk said the Illinois vehicle code prohibits Illinois police agencies from sharing license plate data related to immigration status or seeking reproductive care.

The findings have prompted the secretary of state to launch an audit of state law enforcement to ensure compliance with Illinois law in their use of license-plate readers.

“License plate readers can serve as an important tool for law enforcement, but these cameras must be regulated so they aren't abused for surveillance, tracking the data of innocent people or criminalizing lawful behavior,” Giannoulias said in a statement Thursday.

A report in 404 Media last month reported Mount Prospect police shared license plate reader data with the Johnson County, Texas, sheriff’s office.

In the report, the sheriff said it was looking for a woman whose family was concerned about a woman and her self-administered abortion out of concern for her safety.

The sheriff’s office asked for information on the Flock Safety network, including Mount Prospect.

The woman, who did not travel to Illinois, was later found safe.

Mount Prospect officials said they only became aware of the probe Wednesday evening and are gathering more information before issuing comment.

In 2023, the village spent $140,000 to acquire 24 license plate reading cameras, using federal asset seizure funds.

The cameras are able to detect license plates of passing motor vehicles and notify law enforcement if one reported stolen or linked to a crime is spotted.

Mount Prospect Police Chief Michael Eterno

Mount Prospect police Chief Michael Eterno said at the time the Flock system played a key role in capturing the suspected Highland Park parade shooter in 2022.

Mount Prospect immigration attorney Trisha Chokshi said the allegations about sharing immigration-related data raise concerns.

“The key here is going to be the distinction between whether it was willfully shared or it was something that inadvertently happened,” she said. “Both, I would think, present issues, because in Illinois, we do have the Illinois Trust Act that doesn't allow for any willful cooperation with ICE in enforcement actions. And so if we find here that Mount Prospect, in fact did that, that's a violation of our state law that's in place to protect these vulnerable communities.”

In February, addressing residents’ concerns about possible immigration raids in town, Mount Prospect officials said they will abide by state law that prevents local police from assisting in most immigration enforcement activities.

“Our goal of being a diverse and inclusive community is not going to change,” Mayor Paul Hoefert said at a recent village board meeting.

The village also posted on its website that it will assist federal immigration agents only when officers are presented with a federal criminal warrant or when required by a specific federal law.

The Illinois TRUST Act, enacted by the General Assembly in 2017, states that a law enforcement agency or official in the state may not participate, support or assist in any capacity with an immigration agent’s enforcement operations without a federal criminal warrant.

“That is the law we followed in 2017,” Eterno said. “We continue to follow it. We're not going to deviate from that.”

Eterno said state law also prohibits the department from sharing information with federal organizations regarding immigration status. It also prevents officers from detaining or arresting people strictly on their citizenship or immigration status.