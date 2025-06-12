advertisement
Home
News
Sports
Suburban Business
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Opinion
Classifieds
Obituaries
Shopping
Newspaper Services
News

Lost Purple Heart, earned during WWII, returned to Geneva family

Posted June 12, 2025 6:57 pm
By Brenda Schory

As part of the U.S. Army’s 65th Infantry Division during World War II, Pfc. Edward Gorski Jr. was in a foxhole in Germany when he was injured on May 2, 1945.

Enemy fire struck, and the 19-year-old took shrapnel in his arm and face, nearly costing him an eye.

Gorski received the Purple Heart. He survived the war and went on to get married and have a family — a daughter and four sons.

He died of a heart attack in 1993 at 67 at his home in Westmont.

But his Purple Heart was missing until Illinois Treasurer Michael Frerichs presented it Thursday to Gorski’s grandson, Scott Shawn Gorski Jr. of Geneva.

  The lost Purple Heart medal of World War II veteran Pfc. Edward Gorski Jr. was returned to his family on Thursday. Brian Hill/bhill@dailyherald.com

“Mr. Gorski Jr. epitomized the selfless dedication of the Greatest Generation,” Frerichs said during a Purple Heart reunification ceremony at American Legion Post 75 in Geneva, where Gorski’s grandson, an Army veteran, is a member. “It is our duty to honor him no matter how many years have passed.”

This is the 14th Purple Heart medal that Frerichs has returned to a veteran or surviving family. As state treasurer, he explained his office collects unclaimed property — usually money, but also Purple Hearts.

Recipients will often keep them in a safe-deposit box, which goes to Frerichs’ office if they are unclaimed, he said.

His office and others work to figure out who the medals belong to and reunify them with recipients or their families.

Edward Gorski Jr. joined the Army after his 18th birthday in January 1944, Frerichs said, recounting the late veteran’s service.

While they were freezing in a foxhole, a soldier lit a fire. German artillery spotted them, Frerichs said.

  Shawn Gorski, the grandson of World War II veteran Pfc. Edward Gorski Jr., placed his hand over his heart during the Pledge of Allegiance at a ceremony Thursday in Geneva. Illinois Treasurer Michael Frerichs worked to return a lost Purple Heart medal to the Gorski family. Shawn Gorski also served in the Army. Brian Hill/bhill@dailyherald.com

Ed Gorski’s grandson — who goes by his middle name Shawn — thanked everyone who participated in tracking down where his grandfather’s Purple Heart belonged. His father, Scott Shawn Gorski Sr., came from North Carolina for the ceremony.

Reciting from the National Veterans Memorial Museum, “Purple Heart is a U.S. military award given to individuals wounded, killed or died of wounds received while serving in armed forces,” Shawn Gorski said.

  Illinois Treasurer Michael Frerichs, left, returned a lost Purple Heart medal on Thursday to Shawn Gorski, the grandson of World War II veteran Pfc. Edward Gorski Jr. Shawn Gorski also served in the Army. Brian Hill/bhill@dailyherald.com

“It … is considered a symbol of sacrifice and valor,” Shawn Gorski said. “I think I can speak on behalf of my entire family when I say that my grandfather was worthy of this medal.”

Post Commander Mike Ferrari said the reunification ceremony is “a moment of profound significance not just for the family, but our entire community and for all who value service.”

  American Legion Post 75 Commander Mike Ferrari speaks Thursday before a ceremony to return a Purple Heart medal to the Gorski family. Pfc. Edward Gorski Jr. earned the medal during World War II. Brian Hill/bhill@dailyherald.com

“The Purple Heart is one of the oldest and most revered military honors. It is not a medal that is won. It is a medal that is earned by bloodshed and sacrifice in the crucible of combat,” Ferrari said.

More information about Frerichs’ work to reunite Purple Hearts with recipients or family is available online at operationpurpleheart.org.

0 Article Comments
Article Categories
Communities Content Providers Geneva Good News News Westmont
Article Comments
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the "flag" link in the lower-right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
Back To Top
About Us
Staff
Quick Links
Advertising
Services
Copyright © 2025 Paddock Publications, Inc., P.O. Box 280, Arlington Heights, IL 60006
Paddock Publications, Inc. is an Employee-Owned Company