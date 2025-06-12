advertisement
Crime

DOJ: Mexican national with criminal convictions facing fourth deportation

Posted June 12, 2025 4:47 pm
Jake Griffin
 

A Mexican national with multiple criminal convictions in the United States is facing his fourth deportation hearing since 2004, federal prosecutors announced Thursday.

Salvador Guerrero-Lopez, 42, was residing in Island Lake illegally and was charged late last month with unlawful re-entry after removal.

He is awaiting an arraignment hearing in Chicago.

Guerrero-Lopez, who authorities said also goes by the alias Jovani Hernandez Pina, was deported three times before — in 2004, 2011 and 2021.

He was convicted of unlawful sexual intercourse with a minor in California and narcotics distribution in Arkansas, authorities said. He was wanted in Texas for “suspected criminal offenses,” prosecutors said.

If convicted, Guerrero-Lopez faces up to 20 years in prison and a $250,000 fine.

