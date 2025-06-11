Land donation will ensure age-old bur oak will be protected in perpetuity

A bur oak estimated to be 280 years old is on 2.5 acres being donated to the Lake County Forest Preserve District as an addition to Dutch Gap Forest Preserve in Newport Township near the Wisconsin border. Courtesy of Lake County Forest Preserves

The Lake County forest preserve system again will be expanding with three acquisitions including a gift being made to protect an irreplaceable part of the landscape thought to have begun its life before the American Revolution.

Just west of Crawford Road near the Wisconsin border, a majestic bur oak tree thought to be about 280 years old sits on 2.5 acres of what is known as the Raymond property.

Linda Raymond plans to sell the northern 7.5 acres but held back on the southern part and is donating it to the Lake County Forest Preserve District.

“She wanted to make sure the tree was protected because it was central to her family and their lives,” said Ken Jones, director of land preservation. “She and the district both wanted to be sure the tree is protected.”

Forest commissioners Wednesday accepted the gift. When a donation agreement is finalized, it will become part of Dutch Gap Forest Preserve.

At 48 inches in diameter at chest height with low swooping branches, the bur oak is said to be in excellent condition, mainly due to its location growing in the open without competition.

“It is a really remarkably healthy tree,” said Pati Vitt, director of natural resources. Its age was estimated by its trunk diameter and the way it has grown, she added.

“I know of maybe a handful in our preserves,” Vitt said. “There's not a whole lot that size.”

Vitt said the tree likely provided shade to Native Americans in their travels and the Raymond family savored time beneath its branches.

Commissioners also approved two other acquisitions Wednesday.

The first was 9.3 acres for $37,300 on Jamestown Lane a quarter mile east of Milwaukee Avenue in Lincolnshire. As an addition to the Half Day Forest Preserve, it will secure full ownership of a portion of the Des Plaines River Trail that runs through an easement on the site.

At nearly 39 acres, the larger acquisition known as the Sidhu property is on Fremont Center Road a quarter mile north of Gilmer Road in Fremont Township.

The $1.16 million acquisition, as an addition to the Ray Lake Forest Preserve, is within the 28,828-acre Lake-McHenry Wetland Ecological Complex, which is key for protecting water quality and wildlife habitat, according to the district.

It includes oak woodlands, 22 acres of farmland and more than 10 acres of flood plain. It enhances the ecological link between Ray Lake and Lakewood forest preserves, Jones said.

A single-family home and two outbuildings on the property will be inspected to determine if they can be used or demolished.

About 74 acres known as Air Estates property was purchased by the district about a year ago from the same owner, who is now divesting her holdings.

Both purchases are being made with the proceeds of a $20 million limited bond issued by the district to buy high-priority properties.

About $2.5 million of that remains for future acquisitions and then the district will begin using funds from the successful tax hike referendum last November.

The land purchases are part of “a broader effort to protect wildlife habitat, improve water quality and create more places for residents to connect with the outdoors,” said Jessica Vealitzek, forest board president.

Nearly 39 acres known as the Sidhu property in Fremont Township has been purchased by the Lake County Forest Preserve District for $1.16 million as an addition to Ray Lake Forest Preserve. Courtesy of Lake County Forest Preserves