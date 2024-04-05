Lake County Forest Preserves plan up to $20.5 million bond issue to buy time-sensitive properties

First two recommended buys would be additions to Lakewood Forest Preserve near Wauconda

The Lake County Forest Preserve District plans to issue not more than $20.5 million in bonds to buy properties officials say could be acquired by someone else if they don't act quickly.

Commissioners on Tuesday are expected to authorize a bond issue to generate cash for land acquisition. If approved, the owner of a home valued at $313,700 — the median in Lake County — would pay about $7 per year in additional tax.

The action comes as the district is considering asking taxpayers via referendum in November for $155 million or more to complete projects, restore property and buy land.

Should it proceed, that would be the district’s first referendum since 2008, when two-thirds of voters authorized the district to borrow $185 million. That money has been spent or otherwise encumbered for some time and the district is considering options.

In the interim, several parcels that are “time sensitive” have surfaced, said Executive Director Ty Kovach.

Two that have been on the district’s radar for years were discussed this past week and recommended for purchase. Both are on Tuesday’s board agenda.

The largest is about 74 acres on Gilmer Road southeast of Fairfield Road and northwest of Fremont Center Road at a price of $1.95 million. It would become an addition to Lakewood Forest Preserve, which borders on three sides.

Known as the Air Estates property, the land once was envisioned as an aviation community and includes two single-family homes and two hangers.

“We've been working on this literally for decades,” Kovach said. “It's a great opportunity for restoration.”

An airstrip was approved by the Federal Aviation Administration but Lake County denied a request for a permit to operate and the development didn't occur.

“We sent a letter in 2003 to the owners,” said Ken Jones, director of land preservation. “We’ve been watching it a long time.”

The wife of the owner reached out after her husband died, he said.

“It's a really good addition to safeguard the habitat and save the wetlands and prairie,” he said.

The property is primarily wetlands and farm fields. The buildings will be inspected to determine if they can be used or have historic value and will be demolished if they do not, according to the district.

The second 1.6-acre parcel is known as the Breuer property on the west side of Fairfield Road between Bonner Road and Route 176. Cost is $295,000. It also would be an addition to Lakewood, the district’s largest forest preserve at 2,835 acres.

“If we don’t move on this opportunity now it probably won’t present itself again,” Kovach said.

A home and two garages will be assessed for use or demolition.

Both acquisitions meet goals of protecting wildlife habitat, preserving prairies and forests, providing scenic vistas and protecting existing holdings and will serve as a “visual, topographic and ecological extension of adjoining district properties,” according to the district.

The bond issue is intended to cover a couple of other undisclosed properties.

“I get calls at least weekly about property people want to sell to us,” Jones said. “Primarily, we’ve only been buying wetland type properties (in) the last few years because we’ve had limited funds.”

A potential November referendum could range from $155 million to $255 million depending how much is sought for land acquisition, district officials have said.

Paul Valade/pvalade@dailyherald.com The Lake County Forest Preserve District plans to issue up to $20.5 million in bonds to buy time-sensitive properties. Among them are this 74.3-acre property west of Gilmer Road just south of Erhart Road in Fremont Township for $1.95 million.

The Lake County Forest Preserve District plans to buy a 1.6-acre parcel of land off Fairfield Road in Fremont Township for $295,000 as an addition to Lakewood Forest Preserve.