Three men charged with grooming, traveling to meet a minor for sex in Downers Grove sting

Devonte Robinson, left, Nicholas Flesher, Cameron Konter

Three men have been charged with traveling to meet a minor for sexual purposes following a sting operation in Downers Grove.

Devonte Robinson, 28, of Country Club Hills, Nicholas Flesher, 55, of Schererville, Indiana, and Cameron Konter, 24, of Braceville, all appeared in court last week and were each charged with felony counts of traveling to meet a minor, grooming and solicitation to meet a child.

All three defendants were released pre-trial with conditions including electronic monitoring and no contact with anyone under 18.

According to a press release from the DuPage County state’s attorney’s office, the Downers Grove Police Department, working with the Westmont and Carol Stream police departments and the DuPage Metropolitan Enforcement Group, conducted an underage grooming operation on June 4 using undercover police officers posing as minor children.

Officials allege the three defendants replied to an advertisement placed by Downers Grove police on a website where users can browse listings related to adult services.

In the advertisement, the fictitious poster indicated that she was 18-years-old. When the defendants responded to the ad, each discussed sexual activity and payment for the services, at which point the fictitious poster told the defendants she was only 16.

Each of the defendants traveled to a Downers Grove hotel to engage in sexual activity with her, where each man was arrested upon their arrival.