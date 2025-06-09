Mount Prospect residents unhappy with temporary traffic calming on cut-through

Steve Zalusky/szalusky@dailyherald.com A temporary traffic-calming island sits on Audrey Lane facing Central Road in Mount Prospect.

Mount Prospect has removed the temporary traffic calming islands and circles from the Hatlen Heights neighborhood. But residents from the neighborhood are pushing back on their possible permanent return.

The traffic calming measures were part of a three-week trial aimed at gauging the effectiveness of reducing cut-through traffic between Central and Golf roads, mainly along a route using Audrey Lane and Meier Road.

Residents vented their opposition at last week’s Mount Prospect village board meeting.

Ben McIntyre, a 21-year Mount Prospect resident, described witnessing drivers going the wrong way into oncoming traffic and delivery vehicles confused by the circles.

McIntyre suggested the village consider closing Connie Street at Meier Road as an alternative solution.

“It seems like it would solve a lot of issues,” he said. “I’ll buy some concrete and put a curb in.”

George Chartouni, an area resident and civil engineer who strongly opposed the traffic calming measures, cited two incidents of road rage he witnessed near the temporary islands.

“Bottom line, up front, don't do any of them. Enforcement of existing laws is the way to go,” Chartouni urged the board.

However, Richard McNulty, who has lived in the neighborhood for 67 years, expressed appreciation for the village's efforts, but said the measures did not slow down the traffic.

The Transportation Safety Commission will evaluate the experiment at a future meeting.

Project Engineer Luke Foresman said the earliest would be in September. Letters will be sent to all residents in the study area prior to the meeting, he said.