Mount Prospect forging ahead with downtown gateway plaza

Steve Zalusky/szalusky@dailyherald.com Mount Prospect plans to turn this property, formerly occupied by a downtown auto repair shop, into a gateway to the village.

The barriers are up, as Mount Prospect readies itself to transform the former site of a gas station and auto repair shop into a gateway plaza for its downtown.

Demolition is expected to begin this month at the parcel at 310 W. Northwest Highway.

Last week, the village board agreed to a $186,692 demolition contract with Fowler Enterprises of Hampshire, to clear the site at the key corner of Central Road and Northwest Highway.

Fowler Enterprises submitted the lowest bid among seven contractors — the highest bid reached $523,670. Fowler’s prior government work has included contracts with Kane County, Elk Grove Village, South Elgin, Franklin Park, Skokie and the Arlington Heights Park District.

At a prior meeting, the village board agreed to contract with the Cincinnati-based Verdin Company $259,650 for a 35-foot tall steel clock tower.

Demolition and site restoration is expected to begin this month, with completion expected in August.

Plant installation follows in autumn, with the clock tower installed by December, village officials said.

The project is funded through the Prospect & Main Tax Increment Financing District Fund.

The final contract with Fowler includes a 10% contingency to account for unexpected conditions that may be discovered during demolition.

“It's underground work, and we don't know precisely what we're going to find when we start digging,” Public Works Director Sean Dorsey told the board.

The restoration plan calls for various plantings, trees, shrubs, turf and seasonal flowers. The clock tower will be the main architectural centerpiece. In addition, there will be a brick sidewalk and six new public parking spaces.