How Bangs Lake project will improve drainage and reduce flooding in Wauconda

The outfall structure at Bangs Lake in Wauconda, an overflow that releases rainfall, will be replaced as part of a $3.5 million project to reduce flooding downstream. Courtesy of Lake County

A $3.5 million project to create proper drainage for Bangs Lake and reduce flooding to more than 70 properties and eight roads in Wauconda began in earnest Monday with tree removal, ditch clearing and other work.

Beginning at the outfall structure near the famous slide on Phil's Beach, excess water that flows into the lake from a surrounding 3,000-acre area travels nearly a mile through ditches, culverts and storm sewers to Route 176 and eventually the Fox River.

The meandering path goes through properties owned by the park and school districts, the village, businesses and residents. Water at times floods roads and creates other issues.

Long a concern in town, village staff in 2022 met with representatives of the Lake County Stormwater Management Commission regarding projects that could be candidates for a portion of $122 million in grant funding provided by the state.

The village proceeded with design engineering to improve the chances of obtaining a grant, and last summer inked a pre-award agreement with the stormwater management commission for about $2.73 million. The final approvals and bid award came in February.

“Illinois doesn't always spend money wisely (but) I think this is an effective use,” Republican state Rep. Marty McLaughlin of Barrington Hills said Friday during a groundbreaking at Phil's Beach.

Wauconda Mayor Jeff Sode said the improved system will reduce the likelihood of flooding, open more recreational opportunities and enhance the visual appeal of the area.

“If it weren't for this grant, the project would be delayed indefinitely,” he said.

Correcting problems will involve 4,000 lineal feet of streambank improvements including a new lake outfall with automated, rather than manual, gate control. Storm sewer and box culverts, as well as culvert structural lining, will be replaced.

Other work planned includes streambank stabilization, a seawall, relocating utilities and replacing dead or undesirable trees and vegetation with improved plantings that will better control water flow and improve wetland quality downstream, supporters say.

The Wauconda Outfall is the first of 16 projects funded through a $30 million state grant allocation, according to Kurt Woolford, executive director of the Lake County Stormwater Management Commission.

“We deal with tremendous amount of floods every year and we need these types of projects,” added Lake County Board member Adam Schlick, whose district includes Wauconda.

Schlick was serving as a Wauconda Park District commissioner when the district bought the formerly private beach on the west side of Bangs Lake near downtown and embarked on a $3 million renovation to reopen it.

Also a former Wauconda village trustee, Schlick is a member of the county board's planning, building, zoning and environment committee, which is chaired by county board Member Marah Altenberg of Buffalo Grove.

“One of our focuses right now is to keep the environment in mind with all the work we're doing,” she said.

Woolford said stormwater management has to be regarded as a countywide system.

“This project at Bangs Lake is one part of a regional improvement to enhance Lake County,” Woolford said.

Paul Valade/pvalade@dailyherald.com Phil's Beach on the west side of Bangs Lake near downtown Wauconda. Work began this week on a project to improve drainage and reduce flooding nearby.

Mick Zawislak/mzawislak@dailyherald.com Kurt Woolford, executive director of Lake County Stormwater Management Commission, discusses the Bangs Lake Outfall project in Wauconda last week.

Mick Zawislak/mzawislak@dailyherald.com Custom cookies were made available last week during a ceremonial groundbreaking for the $3.5 million Bangs Lake Oufall improvement project in Wauconda.