Downtown Wheaton railroad crossing to close for repairs

A detour will direct Wheaton drivers away from a downtown railroad crossing.

Wheaton drivers will need to avoid the Main Street railroad crossing downtown over Father’s Day weekend.

Union Pacific Railroad has told the city that repairs to the crossing will require it to be closed from approximately 9 a.m. Friday through 5 p.m. Monday, June 16.

A detour route will direct northbound Main Street traffic west on Liberty Drive, north on West Street, east on Front Street and north on Main, according to a city notice.

The detour will funnel southbound Main Street traffic west on Wesley Street, south on West Street, east on Liberty and south on Main.