‘A chance to reflect’: Mount Prospect kicks off yearlong planning effort

Charlie Hogan, Mount Prospect development planner, talks with resident Jim Parker, during a comprehensive plan engagement exercise at Tuesday's village board meeting. Courtesy of Kylie Cerk, village of Mount Prospect

Mount Prospect is shaping a new comprehensive plan to guide the village for the next 10 to 15 years.

“Mount Prospect 2040 — Planning for Our Future,” or MP2040 for short, is a yearlong effort aimed at creating a road map guiding decisions on land use, housing, transportation, parks and infrastructure.

The process kicked off at Tuesday’s village board meeting. The initial public engagement phase takes place this summer and later this year, staff will draft a plan update.

The village expects to adopt the plan in 2026.

“This comprehensive plan update is our opportunity to align today's decisions with tomorrow's aspirations,” Director of Community and Economic Development Jason Shallcross said. “It gives us a chance to reflect on where we've been, reimagine where we're going, and set clear priorities to guide growth, investment, and quality of life.”

A steering committee featuring representatives from key community organizations will guide the process, including members from the Mount Prospect Public Library, the Mount Prospect Park District, the River Trails Park District, Northwest Suburban High School District 214, the Mount Prospect Chamber of Commerce, and the Mount Prospect Downtown Merchants Association.

Public input will be gathered through community meetings, online surveys, pop-up events and feedback tools available on the project website. The comprehensive plan will replace the village's current plan, which was adopted in 2017.