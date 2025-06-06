Brother accused of killing his two sisters ordered held in Cook County jail

Jalonie Jenkins

The Streamwood man charged with first-degree murder in the deaths last week of his two younger sisters will be held at Cook County jail while his case is pending.

A Cook County judge ordered Jalonie Jenkins, 25, into custody during a detention hearing Friday at the Rolling Meadows courthouse.

Police arrested Jenkins in Downers Grove Sunday, following a four-day manhunt launched after his sisters were found stabbed to death May 28.

He is charged with killing 21-year-old Janiya Jenkins, a nursing student, and 10-year-old Eyani Jones, who attended Parkwood Elementary School in Hanover Park.

Officers discovered their bodies about 7:50 p.m. May 28, in their home on the 1600 block of McKool Avenue, after a younger brother knocked on a neighbor’s door and the neighbor alerted police.

Police recovered Jenkins’ vehicle in Bensenville later that night, but did not find him until late Sunday, when the Major Case Assistance Team, U.S. Marshals and Streamwood police arrested him near a Downers Grove Metra station.

Jenkins next appears in court on June 26.