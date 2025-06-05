Residents ask Mount Prospect to fly Pride flag, but village sticks to flag policy

Mount Prospect Mayor Paul Hoefert, left, presents Alan Cervenka of the village's Special Events Commission with a proclamation honoring Pride Month at Tuesday’s village board meeting. Courtesy of Kylie Cerk, Village of Mount Prospect

The Mount Prospect village board honored Pride Month with a proclamation this week.

But some residents want the village to go further by flying a Pride flag.

Mayor Paul Hoefert, however, said the village’s policy is to fly only the American flag, the state of Illinois flag, and the Village of Mount Prospect flag at village hall.

“We don't fly any other flags, not even the (POW/MIA) flag,” Hoefert said. “Our feeling, based on legal advice, is that once you allow any other flag on that flagpole, you're open to any request that comes. It makes total sense to me, and it makes total sense of the board.”

Hoefert noted the village is inclusive and has demonstrated its support for the LGBTQ+ community through its Pride Month proclamation.

“I think we’re going to look at some alternative to the flag for the coming year,” he added.

Alan Cervenka of the village's Special Events Commission received the proclamation from Hoefert at Tuesday’s meeting. It’s estimated nearly 9% of Mount Prospect's population identifies as LGBTQ+, according to UCLA’s Williams Institute.

Mental health professional Jaime Rische Clark was among the citizens at the meeting who challenged Mount Prospect to “take into consideration our surrounding communities who do fly the pride flags” and celebrate more visibly throughout the year, emphasizing that research shows children are healthier when supported.

Resident Martha Nava, who has children in local schools and works in a local school district, referred to recent hate crimes by area teens against the gay community, said “silence is complicity and symbols matter.”

Mount Prospect resident and Cook County Commissioner Kevin Morrison, the first openly LGBTQ+ person elected to the county board, spoke in support of pride flag displays, noting Cook County has raised pride flags for five years. He emphasized the mental health benefits, particularly for youth.

“Showing a flag of love may be symbolic, but it means a lot, especially for our youth who are most at risk,” he said.

Only one resident spoke out against the measure, arguing changing village policy could open the door to flying flags others might disagree with.