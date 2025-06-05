Why a new restaurant might fill a stubborn vacancy in downtown Wauconda

Paul Valade/pvalade@dailyherald.com, April 2025 The space where the former Bulldogs restaurant operated sits vacant on Main Street in downtown Wauconda.

Aided with a village incentive, a new user is said to be in the wings for the vacant Bulldogs restaurant spot on a prominent corner building in downtown Wauconda.

The village board recently approved an agreement with owner Marie Goldman amounting to $35,000 for repairs and renovations to the building at 120-122 S. Main St.

Total cost of the improvement is expected to exceed $50,000. Because of obstacles to renting commercial space in the building to a new tenant, the village agreed to Goldman’s request for financial assistance, Village Administrator Allison Matson said.

Under the agreement, Goldman will be reimbursed a one-time amount of $20,000 to replace the HVAC system, and 50% or $2,500, whichever is less for paving in the back of the building. Inspection fees for exterior work will be waived for two years but permits must still be pulled and the contractors are required to register.

Goldman also will be eligible for up to $12,500 in exterior facade grant funding.

Matson said the building owner has a restaurant lease signed but is waiting to go public with details. The information will become available when a liquor license application is filed but that hasn't been received, she added.

The deadline to be open is Aug. 21 with the ability to extend if necessary, Matson said.

The village’s economic development commission discussed the situation last month with the consensus of forwarding the agreement to the village board for official action.

Bulldogs was a favorite at Main and East Mill streets for 12 years before closing July 31, 2022, due to the pandemic. Bulldogs was the last of a series of restaurants that operated nearly continuously in the space since the 1970s and perhaps earlier.

Paul Valade/pvalade@dailyherald.com, April 2025 A view through the front window of the former Bulldogs restaurant on Main Street in downtown Wauconda shows its black-and-white checkered decor. The space has been vacant for years.

The village took matters into its own hands after receiving no response to offers of economic incentives as well as a specific lead for a business interested.

In April, the village board, saying it wanted to stem continued economic malaise in the central business area, authorized Matson to acquire the building either through a negotiated purchase or condemnation if necessary.

Matson said Goldman reached out shortly after the ordinance passed.

“We were happy to hear she had someone interested so quickly after she posted it for rent,” she said.