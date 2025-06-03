Streamwood board vote could prohibit ‘pocket bikes’ on village streets, sidewalks

The Streamwood village board is expected to vote Thursday on regulations that could prohibit certain motorbikes and all-terrain vehicles operating on village streets.

The proposed ordinance would amend village code, strengthening the enforcement against the use of ATVs and off-highway motorcycles operating on public roadways, sidewalks and private property without permission from the owner.

Illinois law already prohibits the operation of these vehicles on public roadways, but the ordinance would give officers clearer authority to enforce the ban.

The ordinance covers vehicles commonly known as “mini-motorcycles” and “pocket bikes.”

Streamwood Police Chief Shawn Taylor said the proposed ordinance is a direct response to complaints from residents.

“We continually monitor calls for service throughout our community, (the ordinance) gives officers the tool to address these issues,” Taylor said.

Many residents find these off-highway vehicles to be dangerous and disruptive to the community and have complained to the village, he added.

Many of those illegally using off-highway vehicles are under the legal driving age, and the ordinance would incorporate parental responsibility, according to village officials.

The ordinance will not effect motorized e-bikes, mopeds and traditional motorcycles.

The board meets at 7 p.m. Thursday in the village hall council chambers, 301 E Irving Park Road.