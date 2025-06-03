After feuding over appointments, West Chicago mayor, board inch toward deal on staffing changes

Dave Oberhelman/doberhelman@dailyherald.com Ancel Glink attorney Keri-Lyn Krafthefer addresses the West Chicago City Council on Monday.

There could be a thawing in the feud between West Chicago Mayor Daniel Bovey and the city council regarding mayoral appointments.

The dispute between Bovey and the aldermen began when he took office on May 5 and declared that City Administrator Michael Guttman, city attorney Patrick Bond and Police Chief Colin Fleury no longer had valid employment contracts. He then made interim appointments to those positions without a vote from the 14-member council.

Aldermen pushed back, arguing that the mayor cannot hire and release employees without their support.

On Monday night, Bovey asked city council members to consider a compromise proposal that he calls a “path forward.” In an unofficial poll, the aldermen gave a thumbs-up to five points outlined in Bovey’s offer.

As part of the proposal, Guttman would depart the city on Jan. 31, 2026. In the meantime, he would use his remaining vacation days and sick leave as a city employee in an off-site role.

“Essentially, he’s happy because he remains an employee until Jan. 31, 2026, at which point he retires,” said Bovey, who stressed this must be approved by the council.

“I feel like I can say that I’ve represented the people of West Chicago well,” Bovey said. “Essentially, we’re not giving more money to him. We’re giving him what he was owed from his previous contract.”

In addition, the council would vote to give Assistant City Administrator Tia Messino a 6-month contract to become the interim city administrator. The city would then search for a permanent replacement.

Fleury would be reinstated as interim police chief. Bovey said he already was working with Fleury on a new contract.

As part of the compromise, a special counsel would be appointed to represent West Chicago in a legal dispute that Bovey has with the city over his family’s backyard geodesic dome greenhouse.

The law firm Ancel Glink would recommend three firms to serve as special counsel in the case. The city council then would pick one.

In addition, Bovey is suggesting that aldermen could retain Bond to represent the city council.

Aldermen appeared to be responsive to the possibility of having Bond represent them in a pending lawsuit over Bovey’s staffing decisions. That case is up in court on July 10.

Finally, council members appeared receptive to the idea of installing Ancel Glink as interim corporate counsel. Meanwhile, Bovey said the city would seek requests for proposals for a permanent city attorney.

A formal vote on the compromise plan could happen as soon as the June 16 city council meeting.

“I think we’re making some progress,” Bovey said. “To reiterate, my commitment is to do this together.”