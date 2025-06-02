Mount Prospect mulling traffic calming in popular cut-through neighborhood

Steve Zalusky/szalusky@dailyherald.com A fire truck heads north on Audrey Lane, past a temporary traffic-calming island near Central Road in Mount Prospect.

Mount Prospect is wrapping up a three-week trial of traffic-calming measures designed to address nearly three decades of resident complaints along a popular cut-through route.

The complaints range from drivers ignoring “no through-traffic” signs to motorists flouting the 25 mph speed limit.

The route allows drivers to bypass Arlington Heights or Busse roads when traveling from Central Road to Golf Road.

Temporary cones, plastic bollards with reflective tape and rubber curbs were installed May 19 and are expected to be removed this week. The village used traffic counters to collect speed data and gathered resident feedback during the trial period.

The study area includes Audrey Lane between Central Road and Bonita Avenue, Connie Lane between Meier Road and Hatlen Avenue, and Meier Road from Connie Lane to Lincoln Street.

“This has been a recurring problem since 1995,” said Deborah Geavaras, a neighborhood resident.

She noted more than 1,000 cars daily use Audrey Lane, with some traveling dangerously fast through neighborhoods where young children play.

Steve Zalusky/szalusky@dailyherald.com Mount Prospect is collecting data on temporary traffic-calming measures along a popular cut-through route.

“It's not a matter of five miles over the speed limit,” said Mount Prospect Trustee Vince Dante, who lives in the area. “It is a matter of some guys doing 50 down the street.”

Ring camera footage has captured vehicles racing down Audrey Lane, he said.

However, Geavaras said making the traffic calming measures permanent is not the answer.

“There is nobody in the area that wants these things installed,” she said.

She believes stop signs on Audrey or closing Connie at Meier would work better.

The village has documented hundreds of pages of complaints spanning three decades. Residents also complained semi-tractor trucks and school buses use residential shortcuts.

Project Engineer Luke Foresman said results will be presented to the Transportation Safety Commission before considering permanent measures.