Police have suspect in stabbing deaths of Streamwood sisters in custody

The man wanted in connection with the stabbing deaths of two sisters last week in Streamwood is in custody, police said.

Police officials said 25-year-old Jalonie Jenkins of Bensenville was arrested Sunday evening in Downers Grove “without incident.”

Jenkins is accused of stabbing his sisters — 21-year-old Janiya Jenkins and 10-year-old Eyani Jones — to death Wednesday evening at their townhouse in Streamwood.

No other information was immediately provided, but police said additional details are forthcoming.

Neighbors discovered the two girls’ bodies at about 8 p.m. Wednesday when a younger brother knocked on a neighbor’s door to alert them to what had happened.

The Cook County medical examiner’s office said both sisters died of multiple stab wounds.

Authorities immediately began searching for Jalonie Jenkins, tracking his vehicle to a park in Bensenville. A seach of the area by drones, search dogs and rescue divers all turned up nothing.

Police have not provided a motive for the killings.

Friends said the elder sister was studying to be a nurse. Meanwhile, the younger sister was a student at nearby Parkwood Elementary School.