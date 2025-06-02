advertisement
Crime

Police have suspect in stabbing deaths of Streamwood sisters in custody

Posted June 02, 2025 9:55 am
Jake Griffin
 

The man wanted in connection with the stabbing deaths of two sisters last week in Streamwood is in custody, police said.

Police officials said 25-year-old Jalonie Jenkins of Bensenville was arrested Sunday evening in Downers Grove “without incident.”

Jenkins is accused of stabbing his sisters — 21-year-old Janiya Jenkins and 10-year-old Eyani Jones — to death Wednesday evening at their townhouse in Streamwood.

No other information was immediately provided, but police said additional details are forthcoming.

Neighbors discovered the two girls’ bodies at about 8 p.m. Wednesday when a younger brother knocked on a neighbor’s door to alert them to what had happened.

  Streamwood police have arrested a suspect they believe is responsible for the stabbing deaths of two sisters at a townhouse last week. Brian Hill/bhill@dailyherald.com, May 29, 2025

The Cook County medical examiner’s office said both sisters died of multiple stab wounds.

Authorities immediately began searching for Jalonie Jenkins, tracking his vehicle to a park in Bensenville. A seach of the area by drones, search dogs and rescue divers all turned up nothing.

Police have not provided a motive for the killings.

Friends said the elder sister was studying to be a nurse. Meanwhile, the younger sister was a student at nearby Parkwood Elementary School.

