McHenry woman, 70, charged in 2003 Wisconsin killing

Roxanna L. Collins, 70, of McHenry

A 70-year-old McHenry woman is among two people arrested last week in connection with an almost 22-year-old cold case murder investigation, officials said.

Roxanna L. Collins, formerly Vanderzee, of the 2700 block of Evergreen Circle, McHenry, was taken into custody Wednesday on a charge of first-degree intentional homicide and use of a dangerous weapon, the Kenosha County Sheriff’s Office reported.

She is being held in McHenry County jail on a $75,000 cash bond, pending transport to Wisconsin, according to the sheriff’s office.

John J. Viskocil of Genoa City, Wisconsin, also was taken into custody Wednesday on the same charges. He is being held in the Kenosha County jail on a $500,000 cash bond, authorities said.

“The arrests were the result of continued diligent detective work and investigation, which included a fresh review of the case by the Kenosha County district attorney,” Kenosha County Sheriff’s Office Public Information Officer Lt. Daniel Ruth said in a news release.

David A. Vanderzee of Kenosha County was found dead by his wife in his Powers Lake home on Sept. 23, 2003, officials said. His death was the result of a gunshot wound, according to the sheriff’s office.

“Thank you to all those at the McHenry County, Illinois, Sheriff’s Office who assisted with taking Collins into custody,” Ruth said in the release. “This incident was an excellent example of a multi-jurisdictional operation to keep our community members safe.”

Anyone with additional information on the case is urged to call the Kenosha County Sheriff’s Office Detective Bureau at (262) 605-5102.