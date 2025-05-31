Vernon Hills companies behind effort to block Trump tariffs

Employees work at a Learning Resources warehouse in Vernon Hills in April. The company was one of several that sued the Trump administration over its tariffs. AP

A federal judge’s decision last week to block President Donald Trump’s tariffs stems from a challenge filed by a pair of educational toy companies in a Northwest suburb, according to ABC 7 Chicago.

Learning Resources and hand2mind, sister companies based in Vernon Hills, are fighting the Trump administration’s tax on imported goods.

“The ruling supported our opinion that the tariffs are illegal,” said Elana Ruffman, vice president of marketing and product development at hand2mind.

The case is one of several challenging the administration’s economic policy. The issue could be headed to the U.S. Supreme Court.

