Mount Prospect man seriously injured in Des Plaines crash

A Mount Prospect man suffered serious injuries when police say he lost control of his car and crashed into a tree Friday afternoon in Des Plaines.

Des Plaines police said the 41-year-old man was driving a beige Volvo south on Elmhurst Road when he lost control of the vehicle, crossed the northbound lanes and crashed into a parkway tree on the 900 block of South Elmhurst Road.

The man was transported to a hospital for treatment, police said.

No other injuries were reported.

The northbound lanes of Elmhurst Road between Algonquin Road and Dempster Street were closed for roughly two hours as part of the investigation into what caused the crash.