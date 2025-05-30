Search continues for man wanted in connection with Streamwood sisters’ murders

Paul Valade/pvalade@dailyherald.com A makeshift memorial is set up outside of a McKool Avenue townhouse complex for two sisters who were killed in Streamwood Wednesday night.

The manhunt continues for the brother of two sisters who were stabbed to death Wednesday night at a Streamwood townhouse.

Streamwood police did not provide any new details Friday about their search for 25-year-old Jalonie Jenkins who they said is the primary suspect in the deaths of his sisters — 21-year-old Janiya Jenkins and 10-year-old Eyani Jones.

The Cook County medical examiner’s office Friday ruled the sisters’ deaths both homicides due to “multiple sharp force injuries.”

The sisters’ bodies were discovered by neighbors after their younger brother alerted them to the attack just before 8 p.m. Wednesday on the 1600 block of McKool Avenue.

Police named Jalonie Jenkins a suspect Thursday afternoon.

Investigators scoured a Bensenville Park for much of Thursday after the suspect’s car was located in a parking lot there. Drones and police dogs were unable to located the suspect. Police and specially trained divers used sonar and other equipment to search a reservoir at the park as well, but recovered nothing.

Jalonie Jenkins is considered armed and dangerous. If anyone sees him they should call 911 and not approach him, police said.

Anyone with information about the crime or the suspect’s whereabouts is asked to call police at (630) 736-3700 or leave a message on the Streamwood Police Department confidential tip line at (630) 736-3719.