‘Huge opportunity’ or ‘stealing’ from the suburbs? Senate debates funding plan to save transit

Illinois senators on Thursday debated an ambitious plan to save public transit from a massive budget shortfall with ideas that include a toll increase as well as extension of Chicago real estate taxes and rideshare fees to the suburbs.

Metra, Pace and the CTA are facing a $770 million budget hole in 2026.

Senate Bill 3438 proposed by Transportation Committee Chairman Ram Villivalam would create a Northern Illinois Transportation Authority in place of the Regional Transportation Authority.

NITA would have significant oversight of Metra, Pace and the CTA, setting fares and allocating budgets. The bill proposes establishing a unified fare system by 2030, creating a transit ambassador program and transitioning to a zero-emissions bus fleet.

It also would set up a task force led by the Cook County sheriff’s office to develop a transit police service.

To cover the budget shortfall and allow for system expansion and improvements, the legislation proposes a public charging station fee for EVs at 3 cents per kilowatt-hour, extending Chicago’s real estate transfer tax and TNC fee on rideshares to the Cook County suburbs and the Collar Counties.

It also would empower NITA to impose transit support fees of 50 cents on toll transactions throughout the metro region.

The RTA has warned of 40% service cuts to trains and buses if financial aid isn’t approved by the end of legislative session on Saturday.

The reductions could mean suspending service on four of eight CTA train lines, canceling CTA bus routes, and “devastating cuts to Pace and Metra as well,” Villivalam said. “Approximately 3,000 transit workers would receive pink slips over the summer.”

“There’s times where it takes a crisis for us to act. I would argue that instead of going over the cliff, we have a huge opportunity to build a bridge and provide certainty for our business community, the 1.5 million people who ride transit system every day and the 17,000 workers that work in public transit across the region,” the Chicago Democrat said.

But some suburban leaders are objecting to the funding plan, saying it would claw back RTA sales tax dollars that are funneled to the Collar Counties.

“I feel blindsided,” DuPage County Chair Deb Conroy said. “They’re basically stealing $185 million from the Collar Counties to pay for this.”

RTA sales tax money helps pay for services including transportation and the sheriff’s office in DuPage, Conroy said. “They would take that money away and we would never see it again — $72 million (for DuPage). We would have massive layoffs.”