Goodbye RTA. Hello, NITA? Suburban lawmakers divided over new transit bill

John Starks/jstarks@dailyherald.com, 2024 Illinois lawmakers are considering new legislation that would create the Northern Illinois Transportation Authority to replace the Regional Transportation Authority and help oversee regional transit services.

A new plan to reform public transit that emerged Wednesday in the General Assembly would establish the Northern Illinois Transportation Authority in place of the Regional Transportation Authority and create one universal fare system.

“I think we really got a winner with this bill,” Democratic state Rep. Marty Moylan of Des Plaines said. “We’re going to have a governing board that’s actually going to be in charge and make important changes.”

Some suburban Republicans, however, raised alarms about the latest plan to fix transit.

The legislation “appears to confirm our initial fears that this is a Chicago-Cook County takeover of regional transit funding and operations because the voting thresholds appear to be heavily skewed toward Cook County and the city of Chicago,” Republican state Sen. Don DeWitte of St. Charles said.

“We will continue to fight for fairness and equity in board representation and voting power for the five collar counties.”

A supermajority will be required to approve major decisions, Moylan said. “That’s including the suburbs, so no one agency can control the whole system. We’re working toward a dedicated police force … that’s very important,” amid concerns about CTA violence, he added.

The legislation comes as the three agencies and RTA stare down a $770 million shortfall in 2026. But it does not address the budget crisis; separate proposals are expected before the session ends Saturday.

A key issue for the region is ensuring parity between the city and suburbs. The amendment would preserve the Metra, Pace and the CTA boards, with tweaks, and give NITA authority over agency budgets.

NITA’s board would include 20 directors compared to 13 on the RTA. Five would be appointed by the Chicago mayor, five by the Illinois governor — including one from the suburbs north of Devon Avenue — five by the Cook County Board president, and five by the chairs of the DuPage, Kane, Lake, McHenry and Will county boards.

Seventeen NITA directors would do double duty, with four also on the CTA board, seven on Metra’s and six on Pace’s board.

Notable items in the plan include:

• Giving NITA control over for setting fares, service standards, schedules and coordinated fare collection so riders get a “one-network, one-timetable, one-ticket model for transit users.”

• Creating a task force led by the Cook County sheriff’s office with Chicago police, Metra police, Illinois State Police and other agencies. They would develop a transit police program and crime-prevention plan.

• A transit ambassadors program with unarmed staff to assist passengers in distress or needing directions, monitor activity and liaise with police.

“What House Democrats have put forward is essentially a bailout for Chicago, giving the city a bigger share of future revenues while cutting the suburbs out of key decisions,” Republican Sen. Seth Lewis of Bartlett said.

“We are continuing to work with our Senate colleagues with hopes that the ultimate solution is fair and equitable for the entire region, including the suburban riders we represent.”

Moylan is confident “everybody’s represented. No one group can take control.” Some key reforms are independent audits and overtime cuts, he added.

“I think this is a monumental bill but there are still some minor details to be worked out.”