Schaumburg prohibits drones within 100 feet of village-owned property

Schaumburg trustees prohibited flying drones within 100 feet of village-owned property now that the state has reaffirmed the right of local governments to impose such regulations.

The village’s decision follows a similar rule imposed by the Schaumburg Park District, Schaumburg Police Chief Bill Wolf said.

The new regulations won’t prevent overhead photography, officials said.

“It’s a safety thing, more than anything else,” Wolf explained.

The Schaumburg Park District does allow the use of drones through advance permitting, but its default ban is also based primarily on keeping users of its facilities safe from harm, Executive Director Tony LaFrenere said.

Northwest Municipal Conference Executive Director Mark Fowler said Schaumburg is the first example he’s aware of among the group’s membership to impose regulations.

Schaumburg’s 52-year-old village hall was demolished over the past several weeks. There’s anticipated to be much interest in the construction of its replacement coinciding with both this year’s and next year’s Septemberfest on the municipal grounds.

In 2015, the village passed a similar ban on drones that was in effect only during such special events.

“The ordinance was developed in response to concerns about the potential misuse of drones, most specifically pertaining to the use of drones during permitted special events such as Septemberfest and the Prairie Arts Festival,” Wolf wrote in his memo to trustees.

But in 2018, Illinois Gov. Bruce Rauner signed a public act that prevented any municipality with fewer than one million residents from having such authority over drones.

Last year, state law changed allowing any local government in the state to create rules regulating the use of drones over their properties.

Wolf said a decision was made not to include the stipulation about special events this time because even gatherings less formally designated carry the same risks.

Wolf noted his department uses drones to monitor special events as well.