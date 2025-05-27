Mount Prospect offering free program to connect older residents with valuable local resources

Mount Prospect is offering a free event, “Aging in Mount Prospect: What Families Need to Know,” to connect older adults and their loved ones with vital local resources. Daily Herald File Photo, 2014

Mount Prospect is offering older residents and their loved ones a free new program aimed at connecting them with vital local resources.

The program is called “Aging in Mount Prospect: What Families Need to Know,” and sessions will be held in the third floor board room at Village Hall, 50 S. Emerson St., on Wednesday, June 11, from 1-3 p.m. and Thursday, July 17, from 6-8 p.m. Each session is identical, meaning it is not necessary to attend both.

The format will consist of a presentation followed by a resource fair featuring community partners.

Participants will have the opportunity to learn about available services, ask questions and gather essential information.

The event is free for older adults and their family members and/or caretakers.

Registration is required by calling the Mount Prospect Human Services Department at (847) 870-5680 to reserve a spot.

"We understand that navigating the aging journey can present many challenges for both older adults and their loved ones," the village’s nurse, Nicole Cooper-Ffrench, said. "This event is a key part of our Aging in Community Initiative, providing an opportunity to connect residents with the resources and support they need right here in Mount Prospect."

Mount Prospect launched the Aging in Community Initiative in 2019. Its mission is to strengthen community infrastructure and systems that enrich the lives of older adults living in Mount Prospect.