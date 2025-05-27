advertisement
News

Lakemoor woman killed in deadly weekend crash

Posted May 27, 2025 11:25 am
Daily Herald report

An 85-year-old woman was killed Saturday in a two-vehicle crash in Lakemoor, authorities said Tuesday.

Judith Wadas of Lakemoor died from complications of blunt force injuries suffered in the crash, which occurred about 9:20 a.m. intersection of Route 120 and Sullivan Lake Road in Lakemoor, the Lake County Coroner’s Office reported.

Officials said Wadas was one of the drivers involved in the T-bone collision. She was taken from the scene to Advocate Condell Medical Center in Libertyville, she was pronounced dead the emergency room after hours of treatment, the coroner’s office said.

Two others involved in the collision were evaluated at the scene and released, authorities said.

The crash remains under investigation by the Lakemoor Police Department.

Article Categories
Communities Lakemoor News
