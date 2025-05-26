Political Roundabout: Mayors in Crespo’s corner, Schneider gets primaried, and is a service tax on tap?

Suburban mayors are springing to the defense of Democratic state Rep. Fred Crespo of Hoffman Estates after Speaker Emanuel Chris Welch ousted him from the House Democratic caucus.

“Fred Crespo is a friend to our Northwest suburbs, but, more than that, he is concerned for this entire state. He is honest to a fault,” Hanover Park Mayor Rod Craig, Schaumburg Mayor Tom Dailly and Hoffman Estates Mayor Bill McLeod told the Daily Herald in a letter.

State Rep. Fred Crespo

The trio “felt compelled to set the record straight,” after Welch removed Crespo as chair of the House Appropriations Committee for General Services and from the Democratic caucus earlier this month.

The move came after Crespo proposed an alternate budget plan. Welch said the lawmaker flouted a collective process, failed to communicate with party leaders and chose “to go on his own.”

But “Crespo has brought in millions of dollars in grants for necessary community projects” such as the Children’s Advocacy Center, the Education and Worknet Center, I-90 interchanges at Barrington and Roselle roads, and more, the mayors wrote.

Mayor Tom Dailly, along with Mayors Rod Craig and Bill McLeod

“More than grant money, though, Fred Crespo will call us back, speak frankly on issues here, and we know his word is his bond.”

When asked at a Daily Herald editorial board if Republicans had reached out to see if he’d switch parties, Crespo said, “I’m still a Democrat. I’m pretty sure they’re joking because they know it won’t happen.”

Shave and a haircut — plus tax

A service tax to save Metra, Pace and the CTA from a $770 million shortfall in 2026 is more than just talk, state Rep. Ryan Spain said Friday.

As Metra, Pace and the CTA face a $770 million shortfall in 2026

The Peoria Republican, who sits on the powerful Rules committee, predicted a service tax would be added to shell bills over the weekend.

Taxable services could include haircuts, tire and furniture repairs, plumbing or electrical work, dating services, landscaping, and pet grooming — but not attorneys.

“It could be very expensive for all taxpayers throughout the state of Illinois,” Spain said.

Options include applying Illinois’ sales tax base rate of 6.25% to services, or raising the sales tax in the Chicago region to 6.5%, but dropping it to 6% elsewhere.

Who’s the alpha dog in 10th District?

Longtime Democratic U.S. Rep. Brad Schneider faces a primary challenge from Mundelein business owner Morgan Coghill.

“I’m running because working people are getting sold out and talked down to,” Coghill announced in a statement Wednesday.

Mundelein business owner Morgan Coghill, with dogs Layla, left, and Abby

“I grew up poor. I know what it’s like to ration gas, to skip meals, to work third shift for someone who couldn’t care less. I’m not here to play the game. I’m here to break the game open,” added the married father of two.

The Schneider camp had no comment as of Sunday.

The race could be a real dogfight based on Coghill’s website, which features a prominent photo of him with German shepherd, Layla, and mixed breed, Abby. The pups will be up against Schneider’s yellow Lab JoJo, a canine celebrity who went missing and was found after 10 days in 2021.

U.S. Rep. Brad Schneider's dog, JoJo

Qatari plane draws bipartisan dismay

Democrats in Illinois’ congressional delegation, including Sen. Tammy Duckworth of Hoffman Estates, a veteran, have excoriated President Donald Trump’s acceptance of a $400 million jet from Qatar.

“This flying national security risk will also force taxpayers to waste over $1 billion in upgrades to make the aircraft fit to protect a president of the United States,” Duckworth said last week.

Sen. Tammy Duckworth

Another skeptic is downstate Republican Rep. Darin LaHood. “I do not think President Trump accepting the plane is the right look for the United States,” LaHood told the Daily Herald.

“If it were up to me, I would not accept the plane. I am going to reserve judgment, but I have concerns about the United States accepting a gift of that size from a country that does not have the best track record in terms of human rights and terrorism.”

U.S. Rep. Darin LaHood of Peoria

Trump posted on social media, “why should our military, and therefore our taxpayers, be forced to pay hundreds of millions of dollars when they can get (a plane) for FREE from a country that wants to reward us for a job well done.”

· Political roundabout is an occasional column on campaign, legislative and political news with a suburban focus.