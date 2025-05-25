‘Peace is not free’: Honoring those who made the ultimate sacrifice

Jim Sychowski of Chicago stands guard during a vigil Sunday morning before the Streamwood Memorial Day Ceremony at the village’s Veterans Memorial. Karie Angell Luc for the Daily Herald

For veterans like William Schmidt, Memorial Day is a holiday etched into the fabric of their being.

“It may be a day for attending a ceremony … and then for a family gathering in what's called sometimes the unofficial start of summer,” said Schmidt, a U.S. Navy veteran who served in the Mediterranean in the 1980s. “And there is nothing wrong with that. Our way of life, after all, is what these fallen fought to protect.”

But Schmidt, who retired as a battalion chief for the Streamwood Fire Department, said that while enjoying barbecues and sunshine, people also should take a moment to think about those who gave their lives for their country.

Thoughts of the fallen were front and center Sunday morning when Streamwood hosted its annual Memorial Day ceremony at the village’s Veterans Memorial.

Village President Billie Roth noted the suburb was founded in 1957 as the U.S. and the world continued to move beyond World War II.

“Our town was established during a time when the world was recovering from the hardships of war, and we are here today because of the immense sacrifices made by those who fought to secure the freedoms we all enjoy,” she said.

The ceremony featured music from the Spring Valley Concert Band, opening remarks from retired Navy Capt. Kathryn Serbin, an invocation by Richard Clyburn and a national anthem sung by Roth’s granddaughter, Kiera Moore.

Kiera Moore, 19, of Bartlett performs the national anthem Sunday during the Streamwood Memorial Day Ceremony. Karie Angell Luc for the Daily Herald

U.S. Rep. Raja Krishnamoorthi also addressed the crowd, saying Memorial Day is about remembering the “price of peace.”

“Peace is not free. Peace comes through the sacrifices of those who have fallen and those who served,” he added.

As in prior years, a table ceremony was held to honor prisoners of war and those missing in action. A formal setting with a white tablecloth, black plates and upside-down wine glasses was arranged on a table surrounded by empty chairs.

The Streamwood Veterans Memorial Commission presented an outstanding volunteer award to U.S. Army Sgt. James Sychowski, recognizing his 30 years of dedication to the ceremony. Sychowski has served as the memorial's vigil guard and also took part in the table ceremony.

Streamwood police Sgt. Patrick Silver leads the honor guard Sunday during the Streamwood Memorial Day Ceremony at the village’s Veterans Memorial. Karie Angell Luc for the Daily Herald

Vietnam War veteran Charles Stricker attended, with two friends he lost in the war at the top of his mind.

“My biggest guilt is I came home and others didn't,” said Stricker, a member of the Veterans Memorial Commission.

“This village is amazing in the way they represent the military, the way they back them up,” he added.

A table ceremony honoring fallen, imprisoned and missing military personnel was part of the Streamwood Memorial Day Ceremony held Sunday at the village’s Veterans Memorial. Karie Angell Luc for the Daily Herald