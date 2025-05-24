Police investigating explosion following truck crash in Addison
A Saturday morning crash involving a flatbed truck closed Wood Dale Road north of Lake Street, according to Addison police.
Around 8:40 a.m. an explosion occurred in the area that police believe to be from a propane tank on the truck, according to an Addison police Facebook post.
Addison police, fire and county personnel are investigating.
There is no danger to the public, police said.
Drivers are asked to avoid the area until the scene is clear.
