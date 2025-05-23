‘It’s a high-end grocer’: The Fresh Market coming to Schaumburg’s Veridian development

The Fresh Market is seeking to be the grocery store of The District at Veridian mixed-use development on the southwest corner of the intersection of Algonquin and Meacham roads in Schaumburg. Courtesy of village of Schaumburg

The Fresh Market is awaiting Schaumburg village board approval to become the anchor grocery store at the mixed-use development being built on the site of the former Motorola campus.

Board approval could come as early as Tuesday for the 26,181-square-foot grocery store planned for the southwest corner of Algonquin and Meacham roads for The District at Veridian development.

Construction would begin later this summer and expected completion in late 2026.

The Fresh Market would be the first component of the 30-acre District to be completed at the eastern end of the Veridian project. The overall Veridian development is roughly 225 acres.

“A grocery store is a destination for the area around it,” said Bob Burk, managing partner of the site’s master developer UrbanStreet Group LLC. “Its location is intentional as well as very symbolic.”

A rendering of the proposed 26,181-square-foot building for The Fresh Market at the southwest corner of Algonquin and Meacham roads in the forthcoming 30-acre mixed-use development The District at Veridian in Schaumburg. Courtesy of village of Schaumburg

The District at Veridian will be built in four phases. Other components of phase one are more than 300 high-end apartments and about 39,000 square feet of retail space.

The earliest customers of The Fresh Market will be free of construction-related headaches, Burk said.

“We won’t open it until it’s very easy and very defined for people to get in and out of there,” he added.

The proposed The Fresh Market grocery store can be seen at the far right of this 2023 rendering of The District at Veridian, a mixed-use development of about a million square feet of retail, restaurant, residential and office space on 30 acres along Meacham Road in Schaumburg. Courtesy of village of Schaumburg/2023

The Fresh Market already has a suburban presence with eight Illinois locations, including Algonquin, Geneva and Naperville among them.

“It is obviously very exciting for us to have this particular grocer,” he said. “The Fresh Market is a perfect fit for us, given their size and scale.”

Village officials were also pleased.

“It’s a high-end grocer,” Schaumburg Economic Development Director Matt Frank said. “It will serve our residents well.”

Burk said it will be a walkable site for many present and future residents with 113 parking spaces and a building design that includes an outdoor dining patio.

When complete, The District at Veridian is expected to include about 178,000 square feet of retail space, 91,000 square feet of restaurant space, 608,000 square feet of residential space and nearly four acres of open space, according to Schaumburg officials.

The overall Veridian development already features Topgolf, the Northgate at Veridian townhouses, the 260-unit Element at Veridian apartment building, the eight-story global headquarters of The Boler Co. and a 12-acre urban-style park.