Photo Gallery: Conant, Rolling Meadows, Prospect, Hersey and Buffalo Grove graduation ceremonies

Brian Hill/bhill@dailyherald.com Alexander Walasinski, from left, Olivia Walasinski, and Anna Warbington, all 18, peak from behind a curtain before the Conant High School commencement ceremony Wednesday, May 21, 2025 at the Now Arena in Hoffman Estates.

Brian Hill/bhill@dailyherald.com Mahi Patel, 18, left, and Hannah Le 17, share a laugh while waiting for the start of the Conant High School commencement ceremony Wednesday, May 21, 2025 at the Now Arena in Hoffman Estates.

Brian Hill/bhill@dailyherald.com Sonya Elicea, 18, gets some help with her mortar board from Kimberly Munoz, 18, before the Conant High School commencement ceremony Wednesday, May 21, 2025 at the Now Arena in Hoffman Estates. Both girls will be going into the National Guard.

Brian Hill/bhill@dailyherald.com Dylan Carlyon, from left, Nina Rosiles, and Maya Cronfel sing the National Anthem during the Conant High School commencement ceremony Wednesday, May 21, 2025 at the Now Arena in Hoffman Estates.

Brian Hill/bhill@dailyherald.com Domenica Valsecchi delivers the welcoming address during the Conant High School commencement ceremony Wednesday, May 21, 2025 at the Now Arena in Hoffman Estates.

Brian Hill/bhill@dailyherald.com Viviana Vega, 18, peaks out from behind a curtain looking for family before the Conant High School commencement ceremony Wednesday, May 21, 2025 at the Now Arena in Hoffman Estates.

Brian Hill/bhill@dailyherald.com Graduates walk in during the Conant High School commencement ceremony Wednesday, May 21, 2025 at the Now Arena in Hoffman Estates.

Brian Hill/bhill@dailyherald.com A car decorated for the Conant High School commencement ceremony Wednesday, May 21, 2025 at the Now Arena in Hoffman Estates.

Brian Hill/bhill@dailyherald.com Richard Pena, 17, gets some help with his graduation sashes before the Conant High School commencement ceremony Wednesday, May 21, 2025 at the Now Arena in Hoffman Estates.

Rick West/rwest@dailyherald.com Nina Griffiths gives a thumbs up to folks in the crown during the Rolling Meadows High School commencement ceremony at the school Wednesday, May 21.

Rick West/rwest@dailyherald.com Bre’shiana Turner stretches to get a selfie of her and her friends before the start of the Rolling Meadows High School commencement ceremony at the school Wednesday, May 21.

Rick West/rwest@dailyherald.com Peyton Wiles acknowledges people yelling at him from the stands during the Rolling Meadows High School graduation ceremony at the school Wednesday, May 21.

Rick West/rwest@dailyherald.com Rolling Meadows High School held their commencement ceremony for the class of 2025 at the school Wednesday, May 21.

Rick West/rwest@dailyherald.com Rolling Meadows High School held their commencement ceremony for the class of 2025 at the school Wednesday, May 21.

Rick West/rwest@dailyherald.com Rolling Meadows High School held their commencement ceremony for the class of 2025 at the school Wednesday, May 21.

Rick West/rwest@dailyherald.com Rolling Meadows High School held their commencement ceremony for the class of 2025 at the school Wednesday, May 21.

Joe Lewnard/jlewnard@dailyherald.com Wiktoria Andrzejewska shrugs her shoulders and smiles as she looks toward friends shortly after arriving at her seat during the processional of the Prospect High School graduation on Wednesday, May 21, 2025 in Mount Prospect.

Joe Lewnard/jlewnard@dailyherald.com Martha Luca chats with friends while lining up for the processional of the Prospect High School graduation on Wednesday, May 21, 2025 in Mount Prospect.

Joe Lewnard/jlewnard@dailyherald.com Graduates mingle prior to the start of the Prospect High School graduation on Wednesday, May 21, 2025 in Mount Prospect.

Joe Lewnard/jlewnard@dailyherald.com Graduates pose for group photos at the Prospect High School graduation on Wednesday, May 21, 2025 in Mount Prospect.

Joe Lewnard/jlewnard@dailyherald.com Graduates enter during the processional of the Prospect High School graduation on Wednesday, May 21, 2025 in Mount Prospect.

Joe Lewnard/jlewnard@dailyherald.com Principal Greg Minter speaks during the Prospect High School graduation on Wednesday, May 21, 2025 in Mount Prospect.

Joe Lewnard/jlewnard@dailyherald.com Graduates have arrived at their seats during the processional of the Prospect High School graduation on Wednesday, May 21, 2025 in Mount Prospect.

Joe Lewnard/jlewnard@dailyherald.com Graduates enter during the processional of the Prospect High School graduation on Wednesday, May 21, 2025 in Mount Prospect.

Joe Lewnard/jlewnard@dailyherald.com Graduates chat before lining up for the Prospect High School graduation on Wednesday, May 21, 2025 in Mount Prospect.

Joe Lewnard/jlewnard@dailyherald.com Brynna Hardiman, left, and Carina Ales walk together in front of the school prior to the start of the Hersey High School graduation on Wednesday, May 21, 2025 in Arlington Heights.

Joe Lewnard/jlewnard@dailyherald.com Sophia Rose Braun waves to friends entering the building prior to the start of the Hersey High School graduation on Wednesday, May 21, 2025 in Arlington Heights.

Joe Lewnard/jlewnard@dailyherald.com A graduate wears a decorated cap during the Hersey High School graduation on Wednesday, May 21, 2025 in Arlington Heights.

Joe Lewnard/jlewnard@dailyherald.com A graduate shows friends his stole at the Hersey High School graduation on Wednesday, May 21, 2025 in Arlington Heights.

Joe Lewnard/jlewnard@dailyherald.com Liv Peleg awaits the start of the Hersey High School graduation on Wednesday, May 21, 2025 in Arlington Heights.

Joe Lewnard/jlewnard@dailyherald.com Graduates pose for a group photo being taken by a friend prior to the start of the Hersey High School graduation on Wednesday, May 21, 2025 in Arlington Heights.

Joe Lewnard/jlewnard@dailyherald.com Graduates get ready for the Hersey High School graduation on Wednesday, May 21, 2025 in Arlington Heights.

Joe Lewnard/jlewnard@dailyherald.com Graduates greet one another prior to the start of the Hersey High School graduation on Wednesday, May 21, 2025 in Arlington Heights.

Joe Lewnard/jlewnard@dailyherald.com Graduates have their photo taken prior to the start of the Hersey High School graduation on Wednesday, May 21, 2025 in Arlington Heights.

John Starks/jstarks@dailyherald.com Graduate Sebastian Castillo wears a Spiderman figure on his mortarboard as he prepares for the Buffalo Grove High School graduation on Wednesday, May 21, 2025. He said he has more than 60 collectible Spiderman figures and this one is his first.

John Starks/jstarks@dailyherald.com Graduate John Cantillo Pabon wears a stole with American and Columbian flag colors, representing the countries of his parents, as he watches his classmates before the Buffalo Grove High School graduation on Wednesday, May 21, 2025.

John Starks/jstarks@dailyherald.com Graduates wait for the Buffalo Grove High School graduation on Wednesday, May 21, 2025.

John Starks/jstarks@dailyherald.com Graduates pose for photos before the Buffalo Grove High School graduation on Wednesday, May 21, 2025.

John Starks/jstarks@dailyherald.com Graduates mingle before the Buffalo Grove High School graduation on Wednesday, May 21, 2025.