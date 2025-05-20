Woman seriously injured, 2 children hospitalized in ATV crash in Ingleside

A woman was seriously injured and two children hospitalized for observation Monday evening after an ATV they were riding crashed into a tree and rolled over in a yard in Ingleside, authorities said.

According to the Lake County Sheriff’s Office, a 25-year-old woman from Lubbock, Texas, was driving and two boys, aged 7 and 11, were riding on a 2021 Can-Am Outlander G2 about 5:35 p.m. at a yard on the 27000 block of Chris Larkin Road.

While driving in circles in the yard the woman lost control and crashed into a tree causing the ATV to roll on top of the children, authorities said.

Bystanders quickly freed the children, who had minor injuries and were taken to a hospital for observation, authorities said.

The ATV driver was knocked unconscious and sustained serious head trauma, sheriff’s police said.

The Lake County Sheriff’s Office is investigating.