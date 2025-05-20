One injured in Island Lake barn fire

One person was injured in a barn fire in Island Lake on Tuesday morning.

The fire was reported at Happy Trails Ranch on the 4300 block of Roberts Road, according to a press release from the Wauconda Fire District. Firefighters arrived on scene and found smoke coming from the back of a barn on the property. The owner had already worked with a fire extinguisher to control the fire, and it was quickly put out.

The owner was treated and released on the scene. None of the ducks or chickens housed in the barn were injured.

The fire was caused by a heat lamp used for baby chicks, and the fire caused an estimated $5,000 in damage to the barn.