‘We’ll see where he takes it’: Cleanup set to begin at old train depot site in Lake Zurich

Paul Valade/pvalade@dailyherald.com Large boulders sit along South Old Rand Road in downtown Lake Zurich on the property of the former Elgin, Joliet & Eastern Railway depot. Plans are in the works to clean up the site and create a vision for the property and depot.

A complete vision will take time to emerge but work is expected to begin soon to clear an old train depot site near downtown Lake Zurich to assess the possibilities.

“It’s hard to have the vision without clearing all this out and getting the lay of the land,” said Alex Jump, a real estate investor who moved to Lake Zurich about three years ago.

That includes whether the former Elgin, Joliet & Eastern Railway depot on the west side of the tracks off South Old Rand Road is in shape to be renovated and/or moved and how the rest of the property fits.

Jump bought the depot and overgrown adjoining parcel late last year after the longtime owner died and it was put up for sale. History buffs and the Ela Historical Society, based a few blocks away at 95 E. Main St., had worked to save the structure and were anxious about what would happen next.

Jump introduced himself and said he would seek community input on the future of the depot built in the late 1800s. A post on the society’s Facebook page initially drew about 140 comments.

“It really needs to be very public,” Jump said about what will be happening.

Besides clearing undesirable vegetation, several large boulders and scores of buried bricks will be removed.

Weather permitting, Jump hopes to “get moving” on that aspect next week.

Park Avenue where it meets the depot property has been used as a cut through to South Old Rand Road but a no trespassing sign now is in place for safety reasons, Jump said.

Another pending element is a vacant village-owned parcel at 85 S. Old Rand Road adjacent to Jump’s property at 100 Park Ave. The village is selling it to Jump for $35,000.

“We have signed contracts (and) we’re working our way toward a closing,” said Michael Duebner, assistant village manager.

Paul Valade/pvalade@dailyherald.com A train Monday passes by the former Elgin, Joliet & Eastern Railway depot on the west side of the tracks off South Old Rand Road in Lake Zurich. The structure, which sits just south of the town’s lake, top, could be renovated and/or moved.

The sale calls for the plats to be consolidated into a single developable lot, including a 20-foot-wide utility easement for future water main maintenance.

“I think everybody is kind of waiting for all this to come together,” Duebner added.

That property is behind the depot and could be used for parking.

“Owning that property makes it possible to do something,” Jump said.

He said grading, landscaping and possibly painting the depot will make the site stand out as an overall plan is identified.

Related Article

What could this former train depot in Lake Zurich become? Owners seek community input envisioning potential uses

“People struggle with a vision sometimes when they see something abandoned,” Jump said. “Once it gets cleaned out it will help people,” he said of the site.

Village officials are looking forward to what happens.

“We’ll see where he takes it,” Duebner said.