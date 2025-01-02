What could this former train depot in Lake Zurich become? Owners seek community input envisioning potential uses

Joe Lewnard/jlewnard@dailyherald.com Alex Jump of Lake Zurich and his fiancee, Ali Groot, have purchased the former Elgin, Joliet & Eastern Railway depot in Lake Zurich and are looking for community input on its future use. The depot is adjacent to a busy Canadian National mainline.

Members of the Ela Historical Society didn’t know what to expect when Alex Jump stopped by on a recent Saturday afternoon and introduced himself as the new owner of train depot that has stood south of Main Street in downtown Lake Zurich since the late 1800s.

They were pleasantly surprised — and amazed.

“Miracles do happen and dreams can come true,” Vice President Julie Vollbrecht posted on the society’s Facebook page about a week later.

Joe Lewnard/jlewnard@dailyherald.com A northbound Canadian National freight train passes the former Elgin, Joliet & Eastern depot in Lake Zurich.

Jump, a real estate investor, bought the old Elgin, Joliet & Eastern Railway depot and adjoining property along the west side of the railroad tracks about a month ago. It had been owned for nearly 40 years by Bruce Hanson, a high school teacher and former Lake County Board member, who worked to revive it and vowed to never sell.

The historical society for years considered how to save the depot and keep it from being torn down. Members became anxious last year after learning Hanson had died and the property was up for sale.

Joe Lewnard/jlewnard@dailyherald.com New owners of the former Elgin, Joliet & Eastern Railway depot at Main Street and Old Rand Road in Lake Zurich want to preserve the structure and are seeking community input on potential uses.

“The question now was, whoever buys the depot will they want it just for the land or (to) tear down,” Vollbrecht said.

The sellers wondered, too, Jump said.

“They really wanted to find the right buyer,” he explained at the site Thursday. “I told them I’m familiar with historical properties and this was something I can take on.”

Period photo of the Elgin, Joliet & Eastern Railway depot in Lake Zurich. Courtesy of Ela Historical Society

What exactly that will entail is to be determined but Jump says he wants to do his best to preserve the building whether it is relocated or kept where it is and is seeking community input.

“It’s essential to respect the hard work and vision of the people who built this town and continue to contribute to it,” he said. “This is deeply important to me.”

History buffs and others are being asked to weigh in on the historical society page. Vollbrecht's post on Dec. 30 so far has 138 comments.

Joe Lewnard/jlewnard@dailyherald.com A southbound Canadian National freight train passes the Lake Zurich train depot, built in the late 1800s for the Elgin, Joliet & Eastern Railway, which merged with the Canadian National Railway. The depot is privately owned.

Many want the building restored, perhaps to its original look. Perhaps a garden and seating is installed for a park. Maybe a museum and ice cream parlor/coffee shop? How about a visitor center featuring historic information on the railroad and area?

Jump says he isn’t sure but will let the community figure in the decision.

“It motivates me to preserve the building, more so. I didn’t know people had that much interest,” he said.

“It’s fun. We’re still brainstorming different concepts and see what the town would even want,” added Ali Groot, Jump’s fiance. “It’s pretty far gone but it’s got some opportunities.”

The couple moved to Lake Zurich about three years ago. Jump said he owns several properties in Chicago, including historical buildings. Every month, he reviews properties for sale and wanted to work closer to home and invest locally.

“Lake Zurich has a strong community and the small-town feel we enjoy so much,” he said. “Purchasing property in the heart of downtown Lake Zurich seems like a great starting point.”

Jump said preserving the building and ensuring its safety is the priority as it is frequently vandalized and can’t withstand much more damage.

The EJ & E operated passenger service until just after the turn of the century, according to Diana Dretske, curator at the Dunn Museum in Libertyville.

It was about to be demolished when Hanson acquired the depot, said Chris Bremner, a historical society board member.

Hanson became physically disable and lived in California. Beginning in 2020, Bremner and volunteers got permission to clean up, paint, and make repairs.

Last February, the interior was cleared and materials, such as waybills for local freight shipments, preserved. A new roof was installed and the windows temporarily unboarded for the first time in 40 years.

“We just want to see it preserved as part of the community,” Bremner said. “Number one is we don’t want to see it torn town. To see it restored is the best case.”