Mount Prospect mulling three-minute cap on public comment

Steve Zalusky/szalusky@dailyherald.com Mount Prospect resident Carole Martz, seen here addressing the village board recently, said she is keeping an open mind about a proposed time limit on public comment but is concerned that resident issues will be addressed.

The clock is ticking on unlimited public comment during Mount Prospect village board and commission meetings.

Mount Prospect currently has no time limit for public comment.

That could change Tuesday if the board approves an ordinance that limits public comment to three minutes. Speakers would be allowed only one visit during “citizens to be heard,” as well as only one chance to speak on an agenda item.

Public comment at village meetings rarely takes up a significant amount of time. Significant exceptions have been for such controversial issues as the police patch debate and the odors emanating from animal feed producer Prestige Feed Products.

Under the ordinance, speakers would be prohibited from responding to another speaker.

In addition, speakers would have to register before the start of each meeting by completing a form. Board and commission members would not be required to respond immediately to public comment.

The time restriction would not apply to public hearings.

“I understand the rationale for it,” said Carole Martz, who has addressed the village board in the past. “My biggest concern is whether or not concerns that are voiced will actually be addressed.”

She said she is keeping an open mind, but added, “Sometimes there are some pretty heated topics and emotional topics, and I think it's important for the board to understand how residents are feeling.”

“It's very important we hear the comments from the community, but we also have a lot of other business we have to get through in a business meeting, and I think it's important that we balance it too. This allows for that balance,” Trustee John Matuszak said.

Trustee Vince Dante said some speakers may have trouble getting out their message. The limit could force them to focus.

“The three minute (limit) at least lets them know, ‘I’ve got X amount of time to get out what I need to say. So, I’m going to write it down and make sure I cover all my points,’” he said.