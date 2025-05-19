Chicago’s original drummer, Cinderella’s Tom Kiefer and Sister Hazel to play Schaumburg’s Septemberfest

Danny Seraphine & CTA will headline the main stage acts on the first day of Schaumburg's Septemberfest Saturday, Aug. 30. Courtesy of village of Schaumburg

Danny Seraphine & CTA, Cinderella’s Tom Keifer and Sister Hazel will headline the main stage at Schaumburg’s Septemberfest over Labor Day weekend from Saturday, Aug. 30 through Monday, Sept. 1.

Danny Seraphine & CTA will perform at 8:30 p.m. Aug. 30. Seraphine is the original drummer and co-founder of the band Chicago. He and his all-star band perform the music of Chicago. SEMPLE Band will open at 6:30 p.m.

Cinderella’s Tom Keifer will headline the main stage at 8:30 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 31. He will brings his signature vocals and guitar-driven anthems to the stage with Keifer Band. Hairbangers Ball, a Chicago-based tribute to all things ‘80s rock will open at 6:30 p.m. A 15-minute fireworks display will follow the performance at 10 p.m.

Just Like Pink: The Nation’s Premiere Pink Experience will perform at 1:30 p.m. Monday, Sept. 1 following the Labor Day Parade.

Sister Hazel will headline the main stage at 7:30 p.m. Monday, Sept. 1 with a performance that blends rock, alternative and country with their signature sound. Foo Fighters Experience will open for Sister Hazel at 5:30 p.m.

A schedule of performing acts for the Local Stage can be found online at septemberfest.org.

Though all entertainment acts are free, VIP tickets are available for $35 each, and $20 for the Monday afternoon show. VIP ticket holders get a chair at the main stage, come-and-go privileges, access to a climate-controlled restroom and VIP access to the bar.