Bahama Breeze in Schaumburg among 15 locations abruptly closed nationwide

The Bahama Breeze Island Grille restaurant in Schaumburg is among 15 nationwide that were abruptly closed this week by Darden Restaurants, Inc.

The restaurant at 406 E. Golf Road had been the only one in Illinois.

Five of the closings were in Florida, with four in New Jersey and the rest in Massachusetts, Michigan, New York, Nevada and Tennessee.

“Closing a restaurant is a difficult choice because it impacts our team members and guests,” Darden Senior Communications Specialist Kiara Buckner said in a statement. “However, we believe this is the right decision because it will allow Bahama Breeze to focus on its highest performing restaurants and strengthen the brand’s overall performance.”

Buckner added the company is committed to supporting staff members affected by the closings.

“We are doing everything we can to place as many impacted team members at nearby Darden brands and all others will be provided with severance,” she said.