Driver injured, charged with DUI after crashing into Des Plaines home

A 55-year-old Park Ridge man faces multiple charges after police say he crashed his pickup truck into a Des Plaines home Wednesday while driving intoxicated.

Matthew Roman, of the 1900 block of Oakton Street, is charged with aggravated driving under the influence, driving on a revoked license and other traffic charges stemming from the crash.

According to Des Plaines police, officers were called to the 1900 block of Lee Street at 6:13 p.m. Wednesday for a report of a vehicle that crashed into a single-family home.

A preliminary investigation revealed the crash occurred as Roman was driving a 1997 Ford pickup southbound on Lee Street approaching Howard Avenue, police said. He stopped the truck at a stop sign then spun its tires, causing him to lose control of the vehicle and crash through the front window of the home, according to police.

No one inside the residence was injured, but Roman was taken to a hospital by the Des Plaines Fire Department with serious injuries, authorities said.

Roman’s court date is pending, police said.