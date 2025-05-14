Crash closes Butterfield and Herrick intersection in Wheaton

The intersection of Butterfield and Herrick Roads in Wheaton is closed due to a traffic crash.

The crash brought a large police presence to the area, the city said in an alert just before 10:45 a.m. Wednesday.

Eastbound Butterfield between Winfield Road and Herrick also is closed, while westbound Butterfield in the area is reduced to one lane. Wheaton police are asking drivers to find an alternate route.