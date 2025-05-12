advertisement
News

One person critically injured in house explosion Sunday near Cary

Posted May 12, 2025 9:21 am
By Janelle Walker

A person found on the ground outside a home that exploded Sunday in rural Cary was taken to Advocate Good Shepherd Hospital, Barrington, in critical condition, according to information from the Cary Fire Protection District.

Emergency crews were called at 1:32 p.m. to the 6700 block of Pheasant Trail for the report of a possible home explosion and house fire, fire district public information officer Alex Vucha said.

On arrival, firefighters found what looked like an explosion, with doors and windows blown off the front and rear of the small house. Smoke was coming from several areas of the house, Vucha said.

The adult male victim, the home’s only resident, had significant burn injuries. A medical helicopter was requested, but none were available. So he was taken by ambulance, Vucha said.

The fire was under control by 2:12 p.m., and the home is considered a total loss, Vucha said. No damage was reported to surrounding homes.

The explosion is under investigation by Cary Fire, the Illinois State Fire Marshal and Nicor, because natural gas is believed to be involved in the explosion, Alex Vucha said.

Cary Fire received mutual aid from the Barrington, Barrington Countryside, Crystal Lake, Algonquin-Lake in the Hills, Fox River Grove and McHenry Township fire departments. The McHenry County Building Department also responded.

