‘Beyond the music room’: Vernon Hills High director of bands to retire after 26 years

Joe Lewnard/jlewnard@dailyherald.com Randy Sundell, who has been director of bands at Vernon Hills High School since it opened in 1999, leads a symphonic band class. He is retiring at the end of the school year.

Fishing, boating and work with the North Suburban Wind Ensemble are a given, but otherwise Randy Sundell doesn’t have a specific to-do list for retirement.

In fact, his pending status won’t really sink in until August, when band camp at Vernon Hills High School starts without him. Keeping active going forward shouldn’t be an issue, says Andrew Russell, fine arts director.

“When you’re good at what you do, people will find you and keep you busy,” he said of Sundell.

As the only director of bands at the school since it opened in 1999, Sundell has influenced generations of young musicians and snared numerous awards and honors for himself and the program.

“He literally invented the band program at Vernon Hills,” Russell said. “The kids in band are some of the most academically gifted in the school.”

Known for his passion for music, Sundell says performing isn’t just about sounding perfect but helping students grow by building confidence, expression and the ability to communicate emotion through music.

Risk-taking and learning from every note — even the wrong ones — is encouraged. Ensemble work teaches timing, empathy and collaboration. Practice builds more than skill, strengthening patience, discipline and self-motivation, he added.

“These habits help far beyond the music room,” Sundell said.

As defending champs the Vernon Hills High School wind ensemble was the honors band last weekend (May 9-10) at the Illinois Superstate concert band festival hosted by the University of Illinois School of Music. Winners one year are the honors band the next, meaning Vernon Hills has been state champs six times since 2006.

Joe Lewnard/jlewnard@dailyherald.com Sophomore Mya Beitzel plays euphonium under the direction of Randy Sundell at Vernon Hills High School.

Principal Jon Guillaume said Sundell leaves a legacy of loyalty to the program, dedication to the development of student-musicians, and an “unwavering commitment” to excellence.

“His numerous championships and accolades are a testament to the outstanding work he has done throughout his exceptional career,” Guillaume added. While tough to replace, he leaves the program as among the “most vibrant, healthy and distinguished in the state,” he added.

Students say Sundell’s laid back, low-pressure demeanor, enthusiasm and ability to make complicated concepts understandable make the environment comfortable.

“He makes everything more lighthearted and fun,” said Nicholas Mashchenko, a junior percussionist with the symphonic band. “He’s been doing this a long time and knows how to act around teenagers and manage us.”

Carter Sherwin, who graduated in 2020, said Sundell was accessible, could push people without making them uncomfortable and kept students wanting to progress.

“You wanted to improve yourself because you know he appreciated it,” Sherwin said.

Joe Lewnard/jlewnard@dailyherald.com Instruments and state championship banners line a wall in the band room at Vernon Hills High School.

Sundell, who grew up in Johnsburg and lives there now, said he has always liked helping people. He tutored in high school and taught private lessons to elementary and junior high age kids, but attended Northwestern University with the intent of being a chemist.

A bassoonist by trade, Sundell had been playing in one of the university concert bands. Realizing his heart wasn’t in science, he switched gears and double majored in music education and mathematics. He received his bachelor’s and master’s degrees in music education from Northwestern.

Sundell's career in public education began as director of bands at Oak Grove Elementary District 68 in Green Oaks, then associate director of bands at Libertyville High School.

Starting from scratch at Vernon Hills High School was daunting, but exciting, he said. The school opened as a freshman only campus, and it wasn’t until the 2001-02 school year that students were enrolled in all four grade levels.

“Not only did we need to teach our students, but we also had to educate the school community about how a music program works,” he said.

That included matching the level of proficiency with young students and establishing objectives and a pace of learning that evolved into the program of today.

Sundell taught AP music theory for 17 years until 2017; teaches the concert (freshman only), symphonic and wind ensemble (audition needed) bands; runs the football pep band; until this year co-taught jazz band with Russell; and, is assistant director of the symphony orchestra.

There is no beginning band class, and nearly all his students have five years of playing experience, Sundell said.

Many continue playing in college and there have been some notable successes with symphonies.

Joe Lewnard/jlewnard@dailyherald.com Randy Sundell, director or bands at Vernon Hills High School since it opened in 1999, is retiring.

It’s common for students to keep playing in some fashion, but most don’t continue in music-related fields when their school days end.

“I hope that students have a passion for music and want to contribute to it in some manner in the future,” he said. “That could be by attending performances, making their own music, being a donor, playing in a community ensemble or in college (or) encouraging their own children to take up an instrument.”

Sundell’s farewell concert on May 24 will feature alumni and current students.

Curriculum vitae: Randy Sundell School: Vernon Hills High School Position: Director of Bands Education: Bachelor’s and master’s in music education from Northwestern University; ABD in educational psychology from National Louis University, Chicago Work experience: Band director at Oak Grove Elementary District 68; associate director of bands at Libertyville High School; director of bands at Vernon Hills High School. associate director of the North Suburban Wind Ensemble Honors: Elected member of the American Bandmasters Association and the American School Band Director Association; Outstanding Bandmaster Award from Phi Beta Mu; and the Chicagoland Music Educators Award from Quinlan and Fabish Music Company.

Tips from a top teacher Here are some practice tips from top teacher Randy Sundell. 1. Set clear goals • Before each session, decide what you’re working on (e.g., a tough rhythm, a tricky fingering, or a phrase’s dynamics). • Use SMART goals: Specific, Measurable, Achievable, Relevant, and Time-bound (e.g., “Play measure 12-16 at 72 bpm with no mistakes by Friday”). 2. Practice in short, focused segments • Quality over quantity: 20-30 minutes of focused practice is more effective than 2 hours of distracted playing. • Use “chunking”: Break music into 2-4 measure sections, mastering each before linking them. • Try “10-minute focus blocks”: Rotate between technique, repertoire, and sight reading. 3. Listen and record yourself • Record and playback your practice. You’ll catch issues with rhythm, intonation, and dynamics more easily. • Listen to professionals performing your piece to model tone, phrasing, and style. 4. Practice slowly • Play slowly and accurately first — speed up only when mistakes are minimal. • Use a metronome to keep tempo steady. Start slow and gradually increase by small increments (e.g., +4 bpm). 5. Isolate problems • Don’t just repeat the whole piece — target tricky spots. • Use looping: Repeat the problem area 5-10 times correctly in a row. • Apply “backward chaining”: Start from the end of a phrase and work backward one bar at a time. 6. Use your mind • Mental practice is powerful: Visualize fingerings, bowings, or breathing while reading the score. • Silent fingering or air playing reinforces muscle memory without sound. 7. Practice musically • Always play with intentional dynamics, phrasing, and expression, even when learning notes. • Sing phrases or hum along to internalize musicality. 8. Be consistent • Daily practice is better than cramming. Even 15-20 minutes daily builds skills faster than sporadic long sessions. • Use a practice journal or app to track goals, problems, and progress.