Mother’s Day memories made at Heritage Farm in Schaumburg Sunday

Rick West/rwest@dailyherald.com Stella Carr, 6, gives her mom a flower they made Sunday at a craft station during the Mother’s Day event at Heritage Farm at Spring Valley in Schaumburg. The family is from Wood Dale.

With some pipe cleaner, beads, baking cups and straws, kids had the chance to make magical memories for their for moms on Mother’s Day at Spring Valley Heritage Farm in Schaumburg.

Families descended to the 1880s era farm Sunday to spend quality time and take part in an opportunity for kids to make crafty flowers for mom.

Caroline Bezik, who has been a living history interpreter at the farm for more than 13 years, helped kids with the crafting and said that every year she enjoys the simplicity of the event.

“What I like best is seeing families out on a beautiful day like today just celebrating, no phones, no computers, no TVs, just back to the basics of family and appreciation,” she said.

Rick West/rwest@dailyherald.com Niki Brocar and her daughter, Amelia Klusek, 4, check out the chickens Sunday at Heritage Farm at Spring Valley in Schaumburg. They’re from Franklin Park.

Amelia Klusek, 4, was the youngest of three generations of her family to visit the farm Sunday, along with her mom Niki Brocar and grandmother Kelly Brocar.

Kelly said they’d been coming to the farm since Niki was about Amelia’s age.

“It’s a tradition,” Kelly said. “We didn’t even know there was an event today.”

Once Amelia found out she could make her mom a flower, that was priority one. But when asked what her favorite part of Mother’s Day had been so far, her answer was quick and emphatic.

“Kissing!,” she said.