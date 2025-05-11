Former Deerfield HS wrestling coach accused of possessing child abuse videos

Alexander Evan Cohen

A Crystal Lake man accused of possessing images of children being sexually abused previously worked as a volunteer assistant wrestling coach for Deerfield High School, Township High School District 113 has confirmed.

District 113 Superintendent Chala Holland, in a letter Saturday to the district community, wrote that Alexander Evan Cohen worked as a “active volunteer coach” for the boys wrestling team in the 2018-19 and 2019-20.

Holland wrote that the district had not been contacted by authorities and that the charges “do not involve any other current or former employees or volunteers.”

Cohen, 34, was ordered Friday to be held in McHenry County jail on 10 counts of possessing images depicting the sexual assault of children younger than 13, according to McHenry County court records.

Cohen’s attorney has said there was no evidence Cohen watched the videos. The defense attorney unsuccessfully sought Cohen’s release while he awaits trial so that he could receive treatment for his “mental health illness.”

Holland called the charges “a very concerning situation.” She wrote that school officials are “unaware of any allegations of criminal activity against the defendant during the time the defendant volunteered as an assistant wrestling coach.” But she asked anyone who might have information to report it to school security.