Mount Prospect trustees approve Lions Club events, address conflict complaints

The Mount Prospect Lions Club hosts weekly car shows in downtown Mount Prospect. Courtesy of Michael Zarnek

The Mount Prospect village board has approved licenses for the Lions Club's weekly car shows and farmers market held downtown, despite some concerns about trustees’ possible conflicts of interest.

Four of six village trustees are Lions Club members, including club President William Grossi and past president Vince Dante. Both Grossi and Dante abstained from Tuesday's vote, noting they've done so for all Lions-related matters.

“Some of us wear three hats in the village,” Dante said. “None of us had any financial gain by any organization we're part of. We're all just volunteers.”

Resident Jill Hoff raised the concerns before Tuesday’s vote.

“When there is an appearance of conflict, I think it deserves respectful discussion,” she said.

Mayor Paul Hoefert noted the board also received several emails on the issue over the weekend.

“Clearly, a group of people have been trying to vilify the Lions Club, and that I find abhorrent,” he said.

Lions representatives defended the organization. Incoming President Jill Friedrichs highlighted its charitable contributions, including $10,000 in gift cards to churches, $15,000 in scholarships, and $12,500 for the village's food pantry.

“Every penny we take in goes back to the community,” added Dutch DeGroot, the club’s membership vice-chair.

Trustee Beth DiPrima said she joined the club because she was impressed by its work.

“Now I want to join the premier service organization in town, and it's a problem because I have a conflict of interest,” she said.

Trustee John Matuszak, also a Lions Club member, emphasized that the car show and farmers market are community events managed by the club, not exclusively Lions events.