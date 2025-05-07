New Lisle mayor shakes up village leadership with appointments

Lisle Mayor Mary Jo Mullen

Lisle’s new mayor has kicked off her tenure with a village hall shake-up.

Village trustees have confirmed Mayor Mary Jo Mullen’s appointment of a new village manager and assigned the current village manager to a newly created position focused on economic development efforts. A new police chief also has been sworn in.

“It was really important to us all from Lisle Forward, and especially to me, to hit the ground running,” said Mullen, referring to the slate of board candidates who successfully ran with her in the April election.

Starting Monday, May 12, current Village Manager Eric Ertmoed will shift to a new role: economic development and strategic initiatives director.

“It was a mutual vision,” Mullen told the Daily Herald. “It's something that clearly all of us who were elected under Lisle Forward have been talking about for a long time in terms of that focus on economic development.”

Ertmoed was appointed village manager by the then-board in 2017.

“We're on that tipping point of a lot of great things happening here, and you've built that road to get us to where we are,” Mullen said at this week’s board meeting. “So first, I want to thank you for your time as village manager.”

In the director role, Ertmoed will work to attract and retain businesses and develop and implement “redevelopment assistance opportunities and incentives,” among other responsibilities, according to his employment agreement. The village will pay Ertmoed an annual base salary of $120,000.

“I'm sure you'll do an excellent job,” said Mullen, thanking Ertmoed for his “interest and excitement for this role.”

Also on Monday, Jeffrey Cook officially will take the reins as village manager. He previously held the same position in Pingree Grove, a Kane County village “where he led the community through a period of rapid growth, overseeing major infrastructure improvements and organizational change,” Mullen said.

Cook will receive an annual base salary of $210,000, per his employment agreement.

“I would like to recognize Eric Ertmoed for his leadership and prior service to the village, as well as his role in economic development and strategic initiatives going forward,” Cook told the board. “I've met with Eric and trust that together, we will make this transition as smooth as possible.”

Ertmoed said it’s been a “privilege” to serve as village manager for the past eight years and looks forward to continuing to serve with what he called “one of the best staff teams in the county.”

“I know that the village and the staff team and the board is in very capable hands with Mr. Cook. He is a true professional, and I'm very excited to be digging in and to be a part of his team to continue to move this village in a direction that this board wants to go,” he said.

The board also has retained law firm Ancel Glink, with Keri-Lyn Krafthefer designated as the lead village attorney. During former Mayor Chris Pecak’s first term, the then-board approved the appointment of a different firm in 2018 as village attorney.

In addition, Michael Rodriguez, a former Buffalo Grove deputy police chief, has taken command of the Lisle police department.

“I'm very excited for both Mike and Jeff to be part of the team,” Mullen said. “I think they're going to bring a lot of new energy.”