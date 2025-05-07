advertisement
News

Hoefert begins second term; DiPrima joins incumbent trustees

Posted May 07, 2025 10:51 am
Steve Zalusky
 

Mount Prospect Mayor Paul Hoefert began his second term Tuesday by predicting a bright future for the village.

“I think we have incredible momentum in this village,” he told a crowded village hall. “The last four, five years have been outstanding, and we’re going to keep that going.”

Hoefert was sworn in, along with incumbent trustees Terri Gens and John Matuszak and newly elected Trustee Beth DiPrima.

Matuszak noted the more than 7,000 votes cast in the election, including write-ins.

“We had a remarkable election,” he said. “One of the largest turnouts, I think, certainly since I've been on the board.”

He pledged to work toward the development of Mount Prospect “as a community. Not as a municipality, but as a community.”

DiPrima thanked her supporters and her family.

“I am really looking forward to serving this board for the next four years and hopefully making an impact that will help make the village an even better place than it already is,” she said.

Hoefert withstood a challenge from Trisha Chokshi, while DiPrima, Gens and Matuszak defeated two write-in candidates, Jeannie Lee-Macatangay and Jack Brogan.

“I’m looking forward to the next four years with a fantastic board,” Gens said.

  Newly elected Trustee Beth DiPrima takes the oath of office from Village Clerk Karen Agoranos at Tuesday's village board meeting. Steve Zalusky/szalusky@dailyherald.com
