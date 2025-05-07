Intersection at Butterfield and Winfield roads reopened after 3-vehicle crash
Authorities have reopened the intersection at Winfield and Butterfield roads in Warrenville following a three-vehicle crash.
The crash was reported at about 6:30 a.m.
Police have not issued any details about injuries.
