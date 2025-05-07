advertisement
News

Intersection at Butterfield and Winfield roads reopened after 3-vehicle crash

Posted May 07, 2025 7:45 am
Jake Griffin
 

Authorities have reopened the intersection at Winfield and Butterfield roads in Warrenville following a three-vehicle crash.

The crash was reported at about 6:30 a.m.

Police have not issued any details about injuries.

