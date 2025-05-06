State Sen. Laura Fine announces bid for Schakowsky seat

Laura Fine

A day after veteran U.S. Rep. Jan Schakowsky revealed she won’t run again in 2026, state Sen. Laura Fine of Glenview on Tuesday threw her hat into the ring.

The Glenview Democrat announced her intent to succeed Schakowsky in a Facebook post that included a fundraising appeal.

“I’m running because we’re at a critical moment,” Fine wrote. “Our rights and freedoms are under attack by Donald Trump and his MAGA allies, and the stakes couldn’t be higher. I’m ready to stand up and fight back.”

Fine launched a campaign website and other campaign social media accounts Monday, too.

Schakowsky, an Evanston Democrat who turns 81 this month, announced her intent to retire Monday during a fundraiser in Chicago. She was first elected to the U.S. House in 1998 after eight years as a state legislator.

A prominent proponent of the Affordable Care Act, LGBTQ rights, gun violence prevention, abortion rights and product safety, Schakowsky is considered one of the more progressive members of Congress in a district that hasn’t elected a Republican since the 1940s.

Stretching from the North Shore to the Crystal Lake area, the 9th District includes parts of Cook, Lake and McHenry counties.

Fine served as Northfield Township clerk and as the state representative for the 17th District before being elected to the state Senate in 2018. She succeeded Daniel Biss, the Evanston mayor who is considered a possible candidate for the 9th Congressional District seat.

In her congressional announcement, Fine touted her work to expand access to mental health care, lower prescription drug costs, and hold insurance companies accountable.

“I’m running to ensure that Illinois’ 9th District continues to have a strong, progressive voice in Washington,” she said.

Fine is the fifth candidate to announce a campaign for the congressional post, but she’s the only one with any elected experience.

Chicago Democrats Kat Abughazaleh, Justin Ford and David Abrevaya have said they’re running. Island Lake’s Rocio Cleveland is the only Republican candidate so far.